Fluor Corporation increased its EBITDA and EPS outlook for FY2025.

The company’s revenue and net income were hurt by a $653 million charge related to a ruling on the Santos project in Australia.

Fluor announced its intention to buy back shares worth $800 million by February 2026.

The company expects to monetize 111 million NuScale shares by Q2 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR) shot up 13.3% to $50.5 in premarket trade on Friday, despite the company reporting a quarterly loss.

The rally followed Fluor's announcement that it had raised its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for FY2025 to $510 million to $540 million, up from its earlier guidance of $475 million to $525 million. The company increased its adjusted EPS expectations between $2.10 and $2.25 per share, up from $1.95 to $2.15 per share.

Fluor also said that it is looking to buy back shares worth around $800 million by February.

Santos Judgment Results In Net Loss

On a GAAP basis, its third-quarter revenue fell 18% year-on-year to $3.4 billion, while it reported a net loss of $697 million, compared with a profit of $54 million a year earlier. The significant decline is attributable to a $653 million charge related to a ruling on the Santos project in Australia. The company has appealed the decision, with payment expected in the fourth quarter.

The dispute stems from a 2011 engineering and construction contract between Santos and Fluor for the Gladstone LNG project, which was constructed between 2011 and 2014.

In October, Fluor completed the sale of 15 million Class A shares of NuScale Power, generating net proceeds of $605 million. Fluor still holds 111 million NuScale shares and expects to monetize them by the second quarter of the next fiscal year.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

FLR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at Premarket on November 07, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

FLR stock has been in a downtrend, ending in the red in six of the previous seven sessions, and has declined nearly 11% in this period.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 10.3%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<