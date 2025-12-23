Following the Trump administration's executive order issued last week to sharpen the focus of the U.S. space policy, Starfighters Space stated that it will advance its commercial and government mission activities.

Days after debuting on the stock market, Starfighters Space Inc. (FJET) on Tuesday laid out its 2026 plans, highlighting its priorities.

The company stated that the convergence of government demand, growth in the commercial space segment, and public market access following its initial public offer (IPO) positions it well, as it looks forward to its next phase of development.

Starfighters Space, based at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, operates a fleet of modified supersonic aircraft that are operationally configurable to serve as the first-stage lifting platform, carrying payloads up to 45,000 feet for air-launch to space.

Starfighters Space shares were down over 45% in Tuesday morning’s trade after closing 371% higher on Monday. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory.

FJET's Plans For 2026

Starfighters Space stated that it plans to expand its operational capabilities and infrastructure in 2026. The company also said it will continue to build long-term collaborations across the aerospace and defense ecosystem.

Following the Trump administration's executive order issued last week to sharpen the focus of the U.S. space policy, Starfighters Space stated that it will advance its commercial and government mission activities.

“Starfighters believes this evolving policy environment underscores the importance of flexible, high-speed, and commercially available aerospace platforms,” said Rick Svetkoff, CEO, Starfighters Space.

What Does Starfighters Space Do?

Starfighters Space currently operates a private fleet of seven F-104 one-and two-seat aircraft. The company is currently developing supersonic flights capable of flying at MACH 2 with air-launch rockets through its STARLAUNCH program.

It also offers research and development support, pilot training, and space flight training.

The post-IPO volatility in FJET stock has led to divided opinions among retail investors. A bearish user said that FJET stock is dragging down all the other good aerospace stocks.

Another user said that the FJET stock “feels like a classic low-float IPO frenzy — insane volatility, zero patience allowed,” while noting that this could result in either a parabolic run or a similarly fast decline.

A bullish user thinks that the FJET stock’s movements are not about fair value. “It’s about who blinks first,” they said.

FJET stock is up 85% year-to-date.

