Fiserv Inc. (FI) said on Wednesday that Paul Todd has been named the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective October 31, succeeding Robert Hau, who will serve as a senior advisor through the first quarter of 2026.

The company said that Todd previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Global Payments and has been serving as a special advisor to the executive leadership team for the last several weeks.

Shares of Fiserv tumbled over 32% in premarket trading after the company announced several leadership transitions and forecast annual organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 4%, down from its prior forecast of about 10%.

Fiserv now expects 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to come between $8.50 and $8.60, down from the previous forecast of $10.15 to $10.30.

“After a thorough analysis of all aspects of the business, we have identified opportunities to prioritize and enhance client focus across key strategic pillars that build on Fiserv’s strengths and promote long-term value,” Fiserv CEO Mike Lyons said.

“The appointments to our executive leadership team and Board will help catalyze these efforts to achieve our standards of excellence and enable a customer-centric culture,” he added.

Fiserv said that Takis Georgakopoulos, its current Chief Operating Officer of Technology and Merchant Solutions, and Dhivya Suryadevara, most recently CEO of Optum Financial Services and Optum Insight at UnitedHealth Group, will serve as Co-Presidents, effective December 1, 2025.

