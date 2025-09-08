The analysts highlighted bullish technical signals with resistance cleared and volume spiking.

FirstCry is among the biggest beneficiaries of GST 2.0, which reduced tax on kidswear and footwear priced at or below ₹2,500 from 12% to 5%.

SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma noted that the majority of FirstCry’s Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) fall within this threshold, providing a clear demand boost in a price-sensitive segment.

Sharma added that cuts in GST on man-made fibre and yarn also help align the supply chain.

Fundamentals

The company posted 13% year-on-year growth in revenue from operations in Q1 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA rose 25% while cash profit after tax surged 197%.

FirstCry reported 10.8 million annual transacting users, with its India Multi-Channel and Globalbees segments turning margin-positive.

Another update revealed a 7.8% year-over-year sales growth in Q1, alongside strong three-year profit growth, robust liquidity, and minimal debt.

Technical Outlook

Sharma observed that FirstCry’s stock showed a bullish breakout from a Darvas Box and Ascending Triangle, with support at ₹333.35 and resistance at ₹420.15.

He said a recent breakout candle closed with a 14.17% gain on the highest volume in months, while weekly relative strength index (RSI) divergence and volume confirmed bullish momentum.

According to him, clearing ₹420.15 could unlock upside targets between ₹450 and ₹485.

Meanwhile, SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain added that a resistance breakout with strong volume signals bullish momentum and possible trend reversal.

She suggested buying above ₹403 with targets at ₹415, ₹427, and ₹451, and a stop loss at ₹354.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

FirstCry’s stock has declined 32.6% so far in 2025.

