Firefly Neuroscience Leads Health Care Retail Follower Surge After Nvidia Connect Program Nod Sends Stock Soaring
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 2:06 AM IST

Shares of Firefly Neuroscience Inc. surged more than 30% on Wednesday afternoon, reaching their highest levels in over nine months. 

The micro-cap medtech firm’s stock was experiencing the largest jump in retail following among health care stocks on Stocktwits, with trading volume nearly 10 times the daily average of 7.29 million shares.

The rally followed Firefly’s announcement on Tuesday that it had been accepted into the Nvidia Connect program, which provides participating companies with software development resources and technical training.

Firefly plans to leverage these tools to build a human brain foundation model using its FDA-cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA) technology platform. 

Developed with artificial intelligence and machine learning, BNA aims to enhance doctors’ insights into brain function and improve diagnostic accuracy for patients with neurological and mental disorders.

That announcement sent Firefly shares rocketing 170% higher on Tuesday, marking their best session ever.

On Stocktwits, Firefly — currently valued at just $88.6 million — has drawn increasing attention. 

Its retail following has soared by nearly 70% over the past month, while message volume has exploded by more than 168,000%. 

A poll on the platform asking whether the stock’s squeeze had real momentum saw 62% of respondents voting “Yes, $20+ soon,” while 28% called it a “pump and dump.”

AIFF Stocktwits Poll On Feb 12.png AIFF Stocktwits Poll On Feb 12

Short interest in Firefly has jumped from 2.6% at the start of the year to 26.7% by the end of January, according to Koyfin data. 

The company went public via a $45 million reverse merger with IT group WaveDancer last August, and shares have gained nearly 37% since then.

