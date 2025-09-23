The company’s 50,000 ETH stake is valued at roughly $210 million, based on Ethereum’s price of $4,200.

Shares of FG Nexus (FGNX) jumped as much as 4.5% in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Ethereum (ETH) holdings had reached 50,000 tokens.

The milestone comes after FG Nexus announced its pivot toward an ETH Treasury strategy in August. Over the past week, FG Nexus added 285 ETH to its treasury. According to the company, its ETH stake is valued at roughly $210 million, based on Ethereum’s price of $4,200 as of early morning trade on Tuesday. The company said its average purchase price for Ethereum is approximately $3,860.

