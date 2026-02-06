San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Mary Daly said in a LinkedIn post that while businesses are cautiously optimistic about America's economic outlook, workers feel differently.

Talking about its impact on policy, Daly said, “We must watch both sides of our mandate. Americans deserve both price stability and full employment, and we can’t take either for granted.”

