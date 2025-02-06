Fastenal Reports Marginal Rise In January Sales: Retail’s Not Impressed

Daily sales averaged $29,647, marginally higher than the $29,085 figure reported in January 2024.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Shares of Fastenal Co (FAST) traded in the green on Thursday after the company reported a 2% rise in January net sales to $652.24 million compared to the same period a year ago.

From a geographical point of view, the United States witnessed 1.7% daily sales growth during the month versus 0.7% seen in the year-ago period. Canada/Mexico witnessed 5.9% growth versus 4.8% in January 2024.

However, daily sales growth in the rest of the world declined by 8.8% compared to a 12.9% growth in the year-ago period.

Fasteners witnessed a decline in sales growth by 1.7% during the month compared to a 6% decline seen last year. Safety products saw a 3.7% growth versus 9.7% in January 2024.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bearish’ territory.

FAST’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:16 a.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits FAST’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:16 a.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Recently, Stifel lowered the firm's price target on Fastenal to $82 from $86 while keeping a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares.

According to The Fly, the brokerage said that even if the industrial macro environment remains depressed, Fastenal's market share gains support mid-single-digit revenue growth versus the slow 2.7% year-over-year growth reported in FY24.

Stifel said the mid-single-digit pace could accelerate to high single-digit or better when macro demand improves, but the timing of an FY25 recovery remains elusive.

Fastenal shares have risen over 3% in 2025 and are up over 6% over the past year.

