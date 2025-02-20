Farmland Partners Stock Gains After The Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: But Retail’s Unfazed

Its net income for the quarter soared to $57.6 million, compared to $16.5 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by asset sales.

Farmland Partners Stock Gains After The Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: But Retail’s Unfazed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) stock gained 1% in aftermarket trade on Wednesday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street’s estimates.

The agriculture-focused real estate firm reported operating revenue of $21.5 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts, on average, expected the company to post $20.3 million in revenue.

Its net income for the quarter soared to $57.6 million, compared to $16.5 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by asset sales.

The company’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a metric used to gauge the profitability of real estate firms, stood at $0.19 per share, topping the Wall Street estimate of $0.17 per share.

However, its rental income during the quarter declined marginally to $17.6 million from $18.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

As of Dec. 31, the company's portfolio included approximately 93,500 acres of owned farmland and 48,300 acres of managed farmland.

Farmland projected 2025 revenue between $46.5 million and $48.1 million, compared with the analysts’ estimated $47.24 million.

The company projected an AFFO/share of $0.30 in the fourth quarter. Wall Street expects the company to post $0.23.

However, it expects fixed farm rent to decline to between $20.5 million and $21 million, compared with $32.2 million in 2024.

Farmland agreed to sell a portfolio of 46 farms, comprising 41,554 acres of farmland, to Farmland Reserve Inc. in October for $289 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ (50/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely low.’

FPI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:44 p.m. ET on Feb. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits FPI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:44 p.m. ET on Feb. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, Farmland Partners stock has gained marginally.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

NerdWallet Stock Gains After The Closing Bell On Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail’s Elated

SpringWorks Therapeutics Gains Retail Interest Ahead Of Q4 Earnings – What Investors Expect

SpringWorks Therapeutics Gains Retail Interest Ahead Of Q4 Earnings – What Investors Expect

SolarEdge Gets Price Target Hikes At BofA, JPMorgan On Improving Cash Flow Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns Exuberant

SolarEdge Gets Price Target Hikes At BofA, JPMorgan On Improving Cash Flow Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Turns Exuberant

Carvana Stock Slides Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Feels Dip Isn't Worth Buying

Carvana Stock Slides Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Feels Dip Isn't Worth Buying

Mullen's Stock Plumbs New Depths After Q1 Net Loss Balloons By 46%, Retail Traders Throw In The Towel

Mullen's Stock Plumbs New Depths After Q1 Net Loss Balloons By 46%, Retail Traders Throw In The Towel

Recent Stories

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law RBA

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

8 fashion hacks every man should know

8 fashion hacks every man should know

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains NTI

Cipla to Lincoln: Top 3 pharma stocks to buy for short-term gains

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon