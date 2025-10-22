According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, FalconX has agreed to acquire crypto ETF manager 21Shares in a cash-and-equity deal.

The report said the combined company will focus on developing new crypto funds based on derivatives and structured products.

FalconX’s founder said the merger reflects a fundamental shift in Bitcoin market flows toward traditional investment “wrappers”.

Crypto trading platform FalconX has reportedly agreed to acquire 21Shares, one of the largest managers of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on digital assets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the deal, financed through a mix of cash and equity, will combine FalconX’s institutional trading network with 21Shares’ expertise in crypto-based investment products. The report did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

Focus On Derivatives And Structured Products

The report said the merged company plans to develop new crypto funds centered on derivatives and structured products — a move aimed at broadening access to digital asset exposure through regulated investment vehicles.

“Bitcoin flows are now happening through what we call traditional wrappers, and that’s a fundamental shift in market structure,” FalconX founder Raghu Yarlagadda told the publication. He added that the combined business will be able to bring products to market faster.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Anthropic Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal With Google For Cloud Capacity: Report

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<