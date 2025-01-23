Exicure Stock Soars Over 25% On Acquisition Of GPCR Therapeutics’ U.S. Unit: Retail Chatter Spikes

GPCR USA is noted for its work in developing cutting-edge treatments, including Opdivo, a widely used autoimmune disease therapy generating about $10 billion in annual revenue.

First Published Jan 23, 2025, 6:28 PM IST

Shares of Exicure Inc. surged more than 25% on Thursday, reaching levels last seen over three weeks ago, following the announcement of a strategic acquisition and collaboration deal with South Korea-based GPCR Therapeutics.

Exicure revealed it has agreed to purchase all shares of GPCR Therapeutics USA, the California-based subsidiary of GPCR Therapeutics. 

As part of the agreement, Exicure and GPCR have entered into a licensing and collaboration arrangement to advance and commercialize GPCR-related technologies.

While financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, Exicure outlined that the deal includes milestone payments to GPCR Therapeutics tied to clinical trial progress, marketing approvals, and net sales achievements. 

Additionally, Exicure will pay a recurring royalty of at least 10% of net sales derived from the licensed technologies.

Retail interest surged after the announcement, with Exicure’s message volume on Stocktwits spiking, placing the ticker among the top 10 trending symbols on the platform.

The company is also behind Yervoy, the first FDA-approved treatment for lung cancer. 

Currently, GPCR USA is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial targeting blood cancer patients, focusing on those requiring hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for conditions like multiple myeloma.

Exicure’s stock has been a standout performer, gaining 265% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

