Infleqtion went live on the New York Stock Exchange upon completing its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X.

Infleqtion CEO Matthew Kinsella said the company will continue building out its go-to-market team while investing in research and development to make its technology smaller and cheaper.

Kinsella believes quantum computers will become commercially useful by 2028.

Infleqtion raised $550 million gross proceeds following its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X, and over $125 million through a private investment in public equity transaction.

Infleqtion Inc. (INFQ), a quantum computing company built on Nobel prize-winning technology, went public on Tuesday, but the company’s CEO Matthew Kinsella thinks it’s only a pitstop.

“I’m making sure I’m telling all of the team that going public is not a finish line of any kind. It’s not an endpoint of any kind. It’s refueling, it’s supercharging,” Kinsella told Stocktwits in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Infleqtion shares were up by more than 16% in Tuesday’s midday trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

What’s Next For Infleqtion After Going Public?

Kinsella told Stocktwits that the answer to where Infleqtion is headed next is two-fold.

“We have true quantum advantage as evidenced by the contract we announced with NASA, the clocks that we sell, and our quantum RF antennas,” he said. Kinsella added that the company will continue building out its go-to-market team while investing in research and development to make its technology smaller and cheaper.

“Think of us selling more and more sensors and investing in the R&D to drive the costs and the size of those products down,” he added.

Infleqtion is built on Nobel Prize-winning research in neutral-atom quantum technology to develop advanced quantum computing, sensing, and communication systems. The company also has more than 230 patents either issued or pending, and has over 130 physicists and engineers working for it.

When Will Quantum Computers Become Commercially Useful?

Kinsella believes quantum computers will become commercially useful by 2028. “We announced that we had 12 logical qubits in October of 2025, and we will have 30 by the end of this year and then 100 by the end of 2028, and it's at that hundred logical qubit level that we believe will start to see quantum advantage in quantum computing,” he added.

Kinsella said that at the 100-qubit level, the company will start seeing quantum advantage in areas such as materials science.

Infleqtion received $550 million as gross proceeds following the business combination with Churchill Capital Corp X. The company also raised over $125 million of incremental capital through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction from its existing lead investors, as well as new institutional investors.

Meanwhile, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) was down 0.5% at the time of writing, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits hovering in the ‘bearish’ territory.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.