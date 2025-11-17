According to a Bloomberg News report, Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s trade chief, and trade ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states, will raise the issue with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

European Union officials are reportedly concerned that a U.S. effort to include even more EU products facing elevated steel and aluminum tariffs could conflict with the intent of the trade agreement signed by the two sides earlier this summer.

According to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s trade chief, and trade ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states, will raise the issue with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick when they meet in Brussels on November 24.

The report added that EU ambassadors prepared for the intervention last week.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Union reached a trade agreement aimed at eliminating numerous EU tariffs on American exports. ​The White House had then noted that the United States committed to apply the higher of either the U.S. Most Favored Nation tariff rate or a tariff rate of 15%, on originating goods of the European Union.

