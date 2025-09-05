In an interview with Reuters, the European Union’s Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen accepted that the EU is “indirectly helping finance Putin’s war” and that this needs to stop.

The European Union’s Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen reportedly said on Friday that the EU is open to accepting help from the United States to stop importing Russian crude oil, following criticism from President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Reuters, Jorgensen accepted that the EU is “indirectly helping finance Putin’s war” and that this needs to stop.

"Not only has Putin weaponised energy against us, blackmailed member states, we are actually also indirectly helping finance Putin's war, and that needs to stop. And if President Trump agrees to that, then that is only a welcome support, because that is certainly our main objective," Jorgensen said in the interview.

