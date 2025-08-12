While still 10% below its record high of $4,878, seen nearly four years ago, Ethereum’s price marked a new milestone for 2025 with gains of more than 32% this year.

Ethereum (ETH) crossed $4,400 for the first time in over three years on Tuesday after spot ETH exchange-traded funds registered a record inflow of more than $1 billion in a day during the previous session.

Ethereum’s price jumped as much as 5.4% over the past day. The last time its price crossed $4,400 was in December 2021. While still 10% below its record high of $4,878, seen nearly four years ago, the cryptocurrency marked a new milestone for 2025 with gains of more than 32% this year.

Stocks of Ethereum-holding companies, Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and FG Nexus (FGNX), also gained in pre-market trade as Ethereum’s price rallied. BMNR’s stock rose more than 1% while FGNX’s stock was up nearly 10%.

