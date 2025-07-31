Ethena’s Liquid Leverage on Aave lets users farm stacked yields by looping sUSDe and USDe with a quick borrow.

Ethena (ENA) just jammed a nitro button onto passive yield.

The new Liquid Leverage hook inside Aave (AAVE) lets you split a deposit 50 percent sUSDe and 50 percent USDe, loop it once with a borrow, and suddenly you are farming a promo 12 percent on the USDe half, sUSDe’s native yield on the other half, plus the standard lending rate.

Crank it five times and the spreadsheet screams something like 50 percent APR, assuming you do not sneeze and liquidate yourself. Which, as a word of caution, is the most likely thing to happen when dealing with things like leverage and stupidly unsustainable yields.

Set-up is kindergarten simple. Toggle Aave’s new sUSDe e-mode, post equal parts USDe and sUSDe, borrow USDC or USDT against the pair, re-supply, then sit on your hands while Ethena and Merkl spray rewards every 8 - 12 hours.

The promo subsidy lasts one month, at which point the team will dial the faucet back so the total roughly tracks sUSDe’s native APY. Loopers who cannot read bullet points will find their extra USDe ignored for rewards. Borrow USDe itself and the system snubs you completely.

Why bother?

sUSDe’s seven-day unstake timer used to trap capital during market hiccups. The half-and-half architecture leaves a liquid USDe tranche you can dump or repay in seconds while the staked piece keeps earning. Risk is still real, leverage still bites, but at least you can reach the eject handle.

Aave wins extra volume, Ethena onboards fresh degens, and users finally get a way to turbo the synthetic dollar without learning Solidity. Of course, if rates flip or collateral tanks, you are the barbeque. As always, loop at your own peril.

Ethena turned staking into a speed run. If you like stablecoin carry trades and trust smart contracts before breakfast, Liquid Leverage just became your new FOMO income making source.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<