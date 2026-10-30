Estée Lauder expanded Microsoft Copilot to more than 14,000 employees across its global office-based workforce.

The partnership focuses on three priorities: New Capabilities & Growth, Decision Intelligence, and Productivity & Automation.

Estée Lauder will advance its Unified Data Platform and invest in a Unified Consumer Data Platform to improve data access, deepen consumer insights, and support personalized experiences.

Microsoft’s EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Deb Cupp, said the partnership would help translate insights into action at scale by empowering employees, modernizing product development, and delivering more meaningful consumer experiences.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) on Friday to strengthen its cloud and data infrastructure and support the responsible adoption of AI across its business.

“Our partnership with Microsoft, in addition to the other strategic partners in our One Operating Ecosystem, is powering our teams with the capabilities to ultimately deliver more relevant, personalized experiences that meet consumers’ evolving needs,” said Brian Franz, chief technology and transformation officer at Estée Lauder.

EL shares traded 2.5% lower, and MSFT shares traded 1.5% lower at the time of writing.

Microsoft Copilot Reaches More Than 14,000 Employees

Estée Lauder has expanded Microsoft Copilot across its global office-based workforce, reaching more than 14,000 employees. The partnership focuses on three strategic priorities: New Capabilities & Growth, Decision Intelligence, and Productivity & Automation.

The company is also experimenting with productivity agents and embedding AI into role-specific workflows while automating repetitive manual tasks. Estée Lauder said these tools are intended to help employees focus on strategy, innovation, and higher-value decision-making.

Partnership Targets Data, Consumer Insights, Product Development

The collaboration will advance Estée Lauder’s Unified Data Platform, which connects data across brands, regions, channels and functions. The company said the platform is designed to reduce duplication, enable reusable data products and improve access to data-driven insights.

The company is also investing in a Unified Consumer Data Platform to deepen its understanding of consumer needs and preferences. Combined with connected product data, the platform is designed to support personalized experiences from product discovery to purchase and inform product innovation, drawing on the company’s 80 years of consumer understanding and beauty expertise.

Separately, Estée Lauder is developing a connected, AI-powered workflow across product design, validation and manufacturing. The initiative aims to help teams make faster, more coordinated decisions and move products from idea to launch more efficiently.

Management Cites Potential Margin Benefits

Franz said the partnership’s enhanced capabilities would help Estée Lauder “drive sustainable growth, improve productivity, and support margin expansion,” while creating capacity for reinvestment.

Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Deb Cupp said the collaboration would help turn insights into action at scale, from empowering employees to modernizing product development and delivering more meaningful consumer experiences.

The partnership supports Estée Lauder’s Beauty Reimagined strategy and forms part of its One Operating Ecosystem.

How Retail Views The EL-MSFT Partnership

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward EL stock was ‘neutral’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Meanwhile, sentiment toward MSFT turned ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

MSFT shares have gained over 8% year-to-date, whereas EL shares have dropped over 1% year-to-date.

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