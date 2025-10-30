The partnership will focus on activities to advance Ernexa’s lead cell therapy called ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer into clinical manufacturing and trials.

Shares of Ernexa Therapeutics (ERNA) traded 48% higher on Wednesday afternoon after Cellipont Bioservices announced that it has entered into a collaboration with the company.

Cellipont is a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization. Its partnership with Ernexa will focus on activities to advance Ernexa’s lead cell therapy called ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer into clinical manufacturing and trials.

"Cellipont brings deep technical capabilities and a shared sense of urgency to help us translate the promise of ERNA-101 into a clinically viable therapy."

-Sanjeev Luther, CEO, Ernexa Therapeutics.

About The Cell Therapy

ERNA-101 is designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. According to Cellipont, it provides a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting, provided it is an allogeneic iMSC therapy using stem cells from a healthy donor rather than the patient themselves.

ERNA-101 has shown potential to reprogram immunologically "cold" tumors into "hot" ones, increasing immune cell infiltration and suppressing tumor growth in preclinical studies, the company said. The new collaboration comes as the company looks forward to clinical trials for the cell therapy.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ERNA stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for the stock hitting a new high.

Another, however, sees upcoming dilution.

ERNA stock is down by 58% this year and by 89% over the past 12 months.

