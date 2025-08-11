Major launches included HDFC Innovation Fund and ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund

Equity mutual fund inflows surged to a record ₹42,672 crore in July 2025, from ₹23,568 crore in June, as per data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The jump was primarily driven by New Fund Offerings (NFOs), which collected ₹30,416 crore in the month. It was the highest ever monthly NFO on record, according to reports.

Major launches included HDFC Innovation Fund, ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund, Sundaram Multi-Factor Fund, TRUSTMF Multi Cap Fund, Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund, and offerings from Jio BlackRock AMC.

Among equity categories, sectoral and thematic funds topped the charts with ₹9,426 crore in inflows, a sharp rise from ₹476 crore in June. These funds focus on specific sectors or themes such as technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, or ESG (environmental, social, and governance), unlike diversified equity funds that spread investments across multiple industries.

Dividend yield funds saw modest inflows of ₹97 crore, while ELSS funds recorded an outflow of ₹368 crore.

Gold ETFs attracted ₹1,256 crore, liquid funds drew ₹39,355 crore, and non-gold ETFs received ₹4,477 crore. Corporate bond funds saw inflows of ₹1,421.6 crore, while credit risk funds faced an outflow of ₹271.5 crore.

On the debt side, three schemes together mobilised ₹17,800 crore during the month, reflecting robust investor appetite across multiple asset classes.

