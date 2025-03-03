Enphase, Qualcomm, TSMC, Marvell, SealsQ: 5 Semi Stocks With Highest Retail Buzz Last Week

The semiconductor industry is buzzing with retail interest amid President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, a surge in energy demand, and a continued boom in artificial intelligence applications and usage.

Enphase Energy Inc. (650% Jump In Message Volume)

Enphase Energy stock witnessed a surge in retail chatter after the company finalized the specifications and released an image of its latest IQ battery, 10C.

The IQ Battery 10C all-in-one AC-coupled system is a compact battery with a total usable capacity of 10 kWh. It includes four embedded, grid-forming microinverters with a 7.08 kVA continuous power rating, offering customers backup capability.

Qualcomm Inc. (200% Jump In Message Volume)

Under the shadow of President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, Qualcomm Inc. saw a surge in retail chatter around the stock last week. The chipmaker announced it would extend support for Android smartphones powered by future Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7 series chipsets to eight years. However, individual phone makers will have to sign up for it.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (83% Jump In Message Volume)

TSMC shares witnessed an 83% surge in retail chatter on Stocktwits after Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook revealed that the iPhone maker will be the largest customer of the chipmaker’s Arizona facility.

This is a part of Apple’s $500 billion investment plan in the U.S., and the Cupertino-based company said it will make a multi-billion dollar investment in TSMC’s Arizona facility.

Marvell Technology Inc. (75% Jump In Message Volume)

Nvidia Corp.’s blowout fourth-quarter performance and Jensen Huang’s comments about artificial intelligence (AI) data center demand bodes well for Marvell, said retail investors on Stocktwits.

Nvidia’s data center revenue in Q4 nearly doubled year-on-year (YoY), rising to $35.6 billion.

SealsQ Corp. (74% Jump In Message Volume)

SealsQ Corp. saw a surge in retail chatter last week after announcing a “significant” milestone in its roadmap with the Quantum Application-Specific Integrated Circuit projects across multiple countries, including France, India, Spain, and the USA.

This is a part of SealsQ’s solutions for the post-quantum era, where the company is trying to develop semiconductor solutions for quantum-resistant applications.

