Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) jumped 53% in the pre-market session on Tuesday after the company said that its Detalimogene voraplasmid demonstrated a complete response rate of 62% at six months in a study.

The study was evaluating the experimental drug in certain high-risk, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients.

Complete response rate is the percentage of patients whose cancer disappears completely after treatment, a measure often used in cancer research to evaluate a therapy's effectiveness

The company is now looking forward to submitting an application for approval of the cancer therapy to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2026.

