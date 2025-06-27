On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.51 per share for the fiscal third quarter, while analysts expected it to post $0.47 per share in earnings.

Enerpac Tool Group stock is expected to garner retail attention on Friday after the company topped Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly earnings.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.51 per share for the fiscal third quarter, compared to the expected $0.47 per share, according to FinChat data. Its net sales of $159 million also topped Wall Street’s expectations.

Its reported net earnings of $22.0 million, or $0.41 per share, for the three months ended May 31, are roughly flat compared with the year-ago quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group designs, manufactures, and markets high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for various industrial applications. Like several other industries, tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have adversely affected demand for Enerpac’s products.

The tariff-driven inflation could further raise problems for the company as the Federal Reserve might continue its cautious approach regarding monetary policy.

Still, Enerpac reiterated its fiscal 2025 forecast, which includes net sales of $610 million to $625 million, representing a 3% to 6% growth.

“While we are cognizant of continuing economic uncertainty and geopolitical risk, we believe Enerpac is well suited to navigate the current environment given our brand strength, breadth, and depth of product offering,” Enerpac CEO Paul Sternlieb said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ (49/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high’.

EPAC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:58 a.m. ET on June 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Enerpac stock has gained 6.6% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<