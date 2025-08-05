The Brazilian airplane manufacturer said it is considering investing $500 million in a new assembly line in the U.S. if the United States government opts for its KC-390 military aircraft.

Embraer SA (ERJ) on Tuesday reportedly announced that it is planning to invest up to $1 billion in the U.S. to mitigate the impact of potential tariffs from the Trump administration.

The Brazilian airplane manufacturer said it is considering investing $500 million in a new assembly line in the U.S. if the United States government opts for its KC-390 military aircraft, according to a Bloomberg report.

Embraer’s shares were down 0.45% at the time of writing. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment around the ERJ stock was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<