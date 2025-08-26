Emami, valued at ₹26,705 crore, trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 32.64 versus the sector average of 36.1 and counts household brands like Boro Plus, Navratna, and Zandu in its portfolio.

Emami extended its losing streak on Tuesday, sliding 5.48% in early trade after an over 8% tumble in the previous session.

At 9:22 a.m. IST, it was trading at ₹577.2, down 1.41% compared with its 52-week range of ₹507–₹860.

SEBI-registered analyst Akhilesh Jat described the trend as a “freefall” under sharp selling pressure.

The company, valued at ₹26,705 crore, trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 32.64 versus the sector average of 36.1 and offers a dividend yield of 1.63%, with strong return ratios of 29.93% return on equity and 41.03% return on capital employed.

Quarterly Weakness Adds To Pressure

The selloff follows weak first-quarter results, where unseasonal and early rains cut short the summer season, leading to a 17% drop in summer products.

At the same time, pain management grew 17% year-on-year on the back of monsoon-led demand. Excluding talcum and prickly heat powder, the core domestic business grew 6% year-on-year, supported by 3% volume growth.

Emami said urban discretionary consumption remained under pressure, though rural markets showed signs of recovery. However, the shortened summer weighed heavily on its summer-centric portfolio.

The small-cap fast-moving consumer goods company, best known for brands such as Boro Plus, Navratna, and Zandu, maintains a global presence across South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation countries, the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Emami was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Emami’s stock has declined 5.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<