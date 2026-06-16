Elicio Therapeutics said the randomized trial, called AMPLIFY-7P, of its experimental immunotherapy did not achieve the pre-specified primary endpoint in certain pancreatic cancer patients.

Elicio Therapeutics noted an imbalance in patient characteristics that likely hurt results in the full study population.

The company now plans to focus its late-stage study on lower-risk patients.

Elicio is further exploring financing or partnership options.

Shares of Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX) plunged more than 72% on Monday after the company reported that its mid-stage study of its experimental drug ELI-002 7P failed to meet the main goal of significantly delaying cancer recurrence in patients with surgically removed pancreatic cancer.

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The stock is on track to clock its worst day ever, if losses hold.

Elicio Therapeutics’ Trial Takeaways

The Cambridge-based biotech said the randomized trial, called AMPLIFY-7P, of its experimental immunotherapy did not achieve the pre-specified primary endpoint of improved disease-free survival in the overall group of 144 patients. The treatment aims to train the immune system to target cancers driven by common KRAS mutations.

The company noted an imbalance in patient characteristics that likely hurt results in the full study population. Patients with microscopic cancer remaining at the surgical edges were more common in the treatment arm, it noted.

Despite the miss, Elicio highlighted positive results in a big subgroup. Roughly 84% of patients had their tumors completely removed with clear margins. In these patients, ELI-002 7P kept cancer from coming back for a median of 23.8 months, versus just 12.8 months with observation alone.

Safety was good, with no treatment-related dropouts or deaths, Elicio said.

ELTX Pivots Study Strategy

Elicio Therapeutics now plans to focus its late-stage study on the lower-risk patients who had clean surgical margins and will extend treatment duration. The company is further exploring financing or partnership options, with cash expected to last into the fourth quarter of 2026, it said.

“Promising efficacy signals in patients with lower residual disease burden sharpens our path forward,” said CEO Robert Connelly.

How Did ELTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ELTX stock rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

According to data from Koyfin, all three of the analysts covering ELTX rate it a ‘Buy.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $20.67, representing a potential upside of about 39% from the stock’s last closing price.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock still has potential.

Another user opined that the company will find a partner who can fund its late-stage trial.

A third and more bearish user, however, opined that there is no value for ELI-002 7P. “This bird is cooked,” they wrote.

ELTX stock has fallen 49% over the past 12 months.

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