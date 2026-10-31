Commentary from Magnificent Seven this week focused on striking the balance between continued AI investment and the growing demands on cash flow, financing and infrastructure capacity.

Elon Musk said SpaceX was not looking to buy neocloud companies, dismissing the idea as “pointless.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang defended the company’s dealings with Megaspeed International while announcing a $3 billion investment in Meta’s stock offering.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reported strong Google Cloud growth but faced questions about negative free cash flow for a second consecutive quarter.

This week received a slew of commentary from Magnificent Seven (MAG 7) leaders with big tech earnings kicking off across the board, from Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk predicting a shakeout among AI infrastructure firms to Microsoft (MSFT) CFO Amy Hood discussing additional sources of funding.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reported negative free cash flow for a second straight quarter. Meta Platforms (META) launched about $35 billion of stock offerings as part of a plan to raise nearly $100 billion, and Nvidia (NVDA) agreed to put in $3 billion. Amazon (AMZN) reported trailing free cash flow of negative $42.4 billion.

This week’s comments from MAG 7 leaders offered a clearer picture of the financial pressures behind the AI boom:

Elon Musk: Neocloud Warning, Starship Tower Catch, Tesla-SpaceX Merger Talk

“Guppy-level death and consolidation.” Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX and Tesla

Musk said debt markets have “almost entirely shut off access to money” for any company without substantial revenue independent of AI data centers. He said SpaceX closed $40 billion of debt for GPUs, but that it is investment grade and has Starlink and launch revenue behind it. “Some will make it through, but not many,” he wrote.

Replying to an X user who suggested Musk was trying to talk down neocloud valuations in order to buy them, the CEO wrote, “SpaceX is not buying any neoclouds. Pointless.”

“As the prophecy foretold, Starship 42 will be the first tower catch.” Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX and Tesla

Musk’s post on X came after SpaceX said Ship 42 completed a full-duration, six-engine static fire on Wednesday, plus a single-engine burn that simulated a deorbit. Flight 15 is targeted for November. A catch of the upper stage would be a first for Starship.

Jensen Huang: Megaspeed Spy Probe, Nvidia’s Meta Investment

“Normal and not unusual.” Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia

Huang addressed Nvidia’s dealings with Megaspeed International after The New York Times reported that U.S. authorities were investigating a former executive at the Singapore-based company. The executive allegedly provided information to Chinese authorities and helped evade U.S. chip export restrictions.

Huang said his interactions with the executive were typical of Nvidia’s dealings with Chinese customers and that the person no longer worked at Megaspeed. “We’ve studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one,” he said.

Nvidia also announced a $3 billion investment in Meta’s equity offering and an expanded partnership to optimize training and inference for Meta’s Muse AI models.

“AI agents represent a new computing paradigm.” Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia

Meta plans to expand its use of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin chips, Vera CPUs, Spectrum-X networking and BlueField-4 products. Meta said Nvidia, AMD (AMD) and Broadcom (AVGO) had collectively indicated interest in buying up to $5 billion of its shares.

Retail sentiment around NVDA stock on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past week.

NVDA stock retail sentiment on October 30. | Source: Stocktwits

Mark Zuckerberg: Nearly $100B In Stock Sales For AI

“Muse is how we bring personal superintelligence to everyone.” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta

Meta priced $25 billion of Class A common stock through forward sale agreements at $625 a share, increasing the offering from an initially planned $22.5 billion. It also priced 250 million depositary shares of 6.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock at $50 apiece, raising about $12.5 billion.

The company also has plans for an at-the-market (ATM) offering of up to $60 billion after its new non-voting Class C shares begin trading in the first quarter of 2027. Together, the planned offerings amount to about $97.5 billion. Meta cited its planned 5-gigawatt Louisiana data center campus, known as Hyperion, among the projects driving its infrastructure expansion.

Retail sentiment around META stock on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the past week.

META stock retail sentiment on October 30. | Source: Stocktwits

Sundar Pichai: Cloud Doubles, Free Cash Flow Turns Negative

“Gemini 4 Argon and Carbon are now leading at the frontier.” Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet

Alphabet’s third-quarter (Q3) results showed revenue up 25% to $127.6 billion. Google Cloud revenue rose 103% to $30.7 billion. Pichai said the Gemini app reached one billion users.

However, the spending required to support that growth weighed on cash flow. Free cash flow was negative $9.07 billion, compared with expectations for positive $2.7 billion, marking a second consecutive quarter in negative territory. Capital spending totaled $51.4 billion.

Search and other revenue grew 12% to $63.4 billion, down from 17% in the second quarter. Pichai defended the Search trade-off by comparing it to the shift to mobile. Alphabet is “building the best Search user experience, followed by monetization,” he said.

Google’s finance chief Anat Ashkenazi said capex will “increase significantly in 2027” from this year’s $195 billion to $205 billion, with more detail on the Q4 call. Meanwhile, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said on his first earnings call that the company sees “extraordinary demand” from AI labs, capital markets, financial firms and enterprises.

GOOGL stock saw its worst day ever on Thursday, with over $500 billion of its market capitalization wiped out. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the shares shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past week.

GOOGL stock retail sentiment on October 30. | Source: Stocktwits

Satya Nadella: 48% Azure Growth And A Funding Signal

“It was a fast start to our fiscal year.” Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Microsoft reported revenue of $92.3 billion, up 19% from a year earlier. Azure revenue rose 48% to $33.2 billion, while Copilot usage increased 50% from the previous quarter. Free cash flow fell 27% to $18.63 billion, and capital spending reached $45.2 billion.

CFO Amy Hood said capital spending would exceed $50 billion in the second quarter. She also said Microsoft would tap “additional sources of funding when we believe it is attractive,” signaling that the company is considering more than its existing cash flow to support its investment plans.

Microsoft forecast second-quarter Azure growth of 49% to 50% in constant currency. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSFT stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past week.

MSFT stock retail sentiment on October 30. | Source: Stocktwits

Andy Jassy: AWS Above 40% Growth, Outside Shopping Agents

“Our AWS investment in functionality and infrastructure is working.” Andy Jassy, CEO, Amazon

Amazon reported revenue of $201.9 billion, up 12%, and earnings of $1.89 a share. Both came in slightly below estimates. Amazon Web Services revenue rose 39.3% to $46 billion, equivalent to an annualized run rate of about $184 billion. AWS also reported a backlog of $578 billion.

Jassy projected AWS growth of more than 40% in 2027 and 2028 and said the business could reach $1 trillion in revenue within five to 10 years. Amazon expects capital spending of about $220 billion in 2026 and meaningfully more in 2027. The company also plans to make its Trainium chips available outside AWS late in 2027.

Jassy was less enthusiastic about third-party AI shopping agents.

“Still not great, nor more convenient than coming to a retailer directly.” Andy Jassy, CEO, Amazon

Jassy said relatively few customers were shopping through outside agents such as Meta’s Muse and said those tools were not responsible for Amazon’s softer advertising quarter. Amazon blocked Muse from its store in September.

John Ternus: First Earnings Call, iPhone Duo Display Issue

“A small number of iPhone Duo units.”

Apple statement on iPhone Duo display problems

Apple said it was aware of an issue affecting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units. The company advised affected users to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

Ternus is scheduled to hold his first earnings call as CEO next week. Analysts expect revenue of about $113 billion and earnings per share of $1.99.

Read also: US Stock Futures Fall As AMZN, INTC Earnings Trigger Tech Sell-Off: NVDA, RDDT, RIVN, SFM In Focus

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