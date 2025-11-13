In a tweet on X, Elon Musk hinted at an imminent X Money launch amid X adding privacy-focused communication tools.

Elon Musk said Thursday that X Money “comes out soon.”

The statement follows X’s rollout of its new encrypted communications stack.

Earlier this year, X and Visa partnered to enable digital wallet and P2P payments.

Elon Musk announced on Thursday that X Money will be launching soon, signaling the next phase of his plan to transform X into an “everything app.”

The move follows X's introduction of a complete overhaul of its messaging system, bringing together encrypted chats, audio and video calls, and file-sharing under a new platform called XChat.

“X just rolled out an entire new communications stack with encrypted messages, audio/video calls and file transfer,” Musk posted on X. “X Money comes out soon.”

Source: @elonmusk/X

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around X Corp – which is not a publicly traded company – trended in ‘bearish’ territory.

Toward A Unified ‘Everything App’

Earlier this year, X partnered with Visa to enable digital wallet and peer-to-peer payment services, slated to go live in January 2025. The addition of encrypted communications and integrated calling positions X closer to Musk’s long-stated goal of building a universal communications and financial platform – mirroring Asia’s “super apps” like WeChat.

