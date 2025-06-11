Musk did not seem to have regrets about his role in the Trump administration; the Tesla CEO reposted a story about a 25% decline in his wealth during his DOGE stint, saying it was “worth it.”

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday expressed regret over some of his posts calling out President Donald Trump, saying that “they went too far.”

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week,” the former lead of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said in a post on his social media platform, X.

Musk did not seem to have regrets about his role in the Trump administration, though. The Tesla CEO reposted a story about a 25% decline in his wealth during his DOGE stint, saying it was “worth it.”

Musk had earlier criticized President Trump’s tax bill for potentially increasing the fiscal deficit by $2.5 trillion.

The Tesla CEO has been vocal about the need for fiscal conservatism, often saying that the U.S. government needs to dial down its expenses and cut wasteful spending to keep the fiscal deficit manageable.

Tesla’s stock sank nearly 15% last week as the feud between Musk and Trump worsened. It has recovered over 12% this week.

Days after leaving the administration, Musk called the Trump tax bill a “disgusting abomination. He later followed it up with further criticism, saying that if the deficit spending continues, no money will be left for anything other than interest payments.

In response to Musk’s criticism, Trump said that Tesla's CEO is making these statements because the proposed tax bill takes away incentives for electric vehicles.

He added that Musk had known from the beginning that the tax bill would cut EV incentives. “They’re having a hard time, the electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy.”

Trump’s tax bill would cut EV credits worth $7,500 for buyers of some Tesla models and other EVs by the end of 2025, seven years ahead of schedule.

Later, in an interview with NBC News, Trump said he had no desire to repair his relationship with Musk, nor did he intend to speak to him.

Tesla’s shares are down nearly 18% year-to-date, but up more than 94% over the past 12 months.

