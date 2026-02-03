The post for a ‘Finance Expert-Crypto’ is looking to hire someone who can train xAI’s model to analyse the market.

The role focuses on data annotation, evaluation, and expert reasoning rather than trading.

The company is looking for candidates who have strong quantitative experience in crypto and digital asset markets.

The hiring comes amid growing institutional interest and regulatory clarity in crypto markets.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, is hiring a crypto expert to help train and refine its AI models amid speculation that the startup may be merging with another Musk venture, SpaceX.

The ‘Finance Expert-Crypto’ role calls for a specialist with deep quantitative experience in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. According to the job description, the hire would play a central role in “supplying annotated data, evaluations, and expert reasoning” used to train xAI’s frontier models – they won’t actually be trading cryptocurrencies.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around xAI trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory with chatter at an ‘extremely high’ level.

xAI retail sentiment and message volume on February 3 as of 2:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Crypto Expert Will Run Analysis, Not Trade

xAI said the crypto expert will work closely with technical teams to develop and refine AI training tasks tied to cryptocurrency markets. They need to be familiar with advanced quantitative strategies, including on-chain data analysis, decentralized finance protocols, derivatives trading, cross-exchange arbitrage, and market microstructure across fragmented trading venues.

The posting stated that candidates are expected to deliver technically rigorous critiques and solutions while adapting to evolving project guidelines, but they will not be trading any cryptocurrencies.

Elon Musk Joins Institutional Bandwagon

The hiring comes as crypto markets continue to attract institutional interest and are gaining regulatory clarity. The move also aligns with xAI’s proximity to X, which remains one of the largest real-time social platforms for crypto communities.

Musk, also known as the ‘Dogefather’, also joked that he may be sending “literal” Dogecoin (DOGE) to the “literal” moon next year, as users asked about his 2021 promise to do the same.

Dogecoin led market gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies on Tuesday morning, rising 3.9% in the last 24 hours. The overall cryptocurrency market rose 2.2% with Bitcoin (BTC) up 2.4% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $78,700 at the time of writing, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the apex cryptocurrency improving to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

