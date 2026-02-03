The CEO said that the demand for electricity from AI cannot be met by terrestrial solutions, mandating the need for space-based AI.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the company has acquired his AI startup xAI to accelerate space-based artificial intelligence.

Musk said that the demand for electricity from AI cannot be met by terrestrial solutions, mandating the need for space-based AI. The CEO is now looking to harness solar energy from space to power AI goals.

“Launching a constellation of a million satellites that operate as orbital data centers is a first step towards becoming a Kardashev II-level civilization, one that can harness the Sun’s full power, while supporting AI-driven applications for billions of people today and ensuring humanity’s multi-planetary future,” Musk said in a statement.

