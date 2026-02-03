The ‘Dogefather’ was responding to a post asking about his 2021 promise to put “literal” Dogecoin on the “literal” moon.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he may send Dogecoin to the moon next year in response to a user on X.

The comment referenced a pledge Musk first made in 2021.

Dogecoin led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Tuesday morning.

SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he may send Dogecoin (DOGE) to the moon next year after one user on X brought up his 2021 promise to do the same.

While debate remains over whether Musk’s promise to put “literal” Dogecoin on the “literal” moon was just an April Fool’s prank, Dogecoin led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization on Tuesday morning.

Source: @teslaownersSV/@elonmusk/X

DOGE’s price gained 4.3% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1084 at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading memecoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘normal’ levels of chatter.

DOGE retail sentiment and message volume on February 3 as of 2:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The overall cryptocurrency market rose 2.2% in the last 24 hours to $2.72 trillion, and Bitcoin (BTC) recovered to around $78,700. It underperformed Dogecoin, rising just 2.4% on the day.

Tesla, SpaceX-Dogecoin Promises Questioned

Other users on X also pinged Musk about his promise to have Tesla accept Dogecoin for payments, but he did not respond. TSLA’s stock edged 0.8% higher after hours following a 2% drop in regular trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the EV-maker was in ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter as traders debated what a possible merger between Musk ventures xAI and SpaceX would mean for the company.

Source: @TeslaModelDoge/X

In May 2021, Musk also said SpaceX was preparing to launch a DOGE-1 satellite next year. The mission would be fully paid for by Dogecoin. However, DOGE-1 remains delayed as per FCC filings. Retail sentiment around SpaceX was in the ‘bearish’ zone amid ‘high’ levels of chatter on Stocktwits.

Source: @elonmusk/X

For now, Dogecoin’s move reflects renewed attention and could be just another addition to a long list of DOGE references by Musk without any firm follow-through. While Musk’s comments continue to carry outsized influence over the memecoin, investors remain cautious.

