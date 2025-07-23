The SpaceX CEO’s comments came after a report said that the U.S. was courting rivals for the Golden Dome missile defense system following the Musk-Trump feud.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hinted on Tuesday that the Trump administration could possibly be breaking the law after reports emerged that the government was courting rival Amazon for the coveted Golden Dome missile defense system.

“Federal acquisition regulations require using the best provider at the best price,” Musk wrote on X after a report said that the U.S. government was looking to court Amazon’s Project Kuiper as well as other strategic partners to challenge SpaceX’s dominance in acquiring federal contracts. “Anything else would be breaking the law,” Musk said.

The Reuters report noted that while SpaceX remains a frontrunner thanks to its dominant launch capabilities, its share of the program could shrink. Newer rocket firms, such as Stoke Space and Rocket Lab (RKLB), are gaining ground and may be allowed to compete for individual launches as the Golden Dome project evolves.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Rocket Lab was in ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

Retail traders on Stocktwits expressed their optimism surrounding Rocket Lab. “With tensions reducing SpaceX’s program share, RKLB’s growing reputation in hypersonics (HASTE), satellite deployment, and vertical integration makes it a prime candidate for national security missions,” one user wrote.

Musk also emphasized SpaceX’s dominance in the space sector, responding to a user who noted that the company is on track to launch over 90% of Earth’s total payload mass to orbit this year.

“This is despite SpaceX competitors increasing their launch rates,” Musk wrote. “SpaceX is an anomaly in the matrix. Nothing can compare to a system designed to make life/consciousness multiplanetary.”

SpaceX’s Starlink and Starshield satellite networks have become an integral part of U.S. military operations. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials were alarmed to find in a review that SpaceX was the only reliable partner for several critical defense operations.

The probable strategic pivot comes at a time when the relationship between Musk and Trump has soured following a dispute regarding Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ which became law earlier this month.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<