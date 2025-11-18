Eilish posted a graphic outlining how Musk’s projected wealth could be spent on global causes.

The exchange adds to Musk’s recent string of public disputes with critics across culture and finance.

The exchange comes as Musk continues defending Tesla’s autonomy and AI development timelines.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s week of online clashes escalated on Tuesday after he exchanged insults with singer Billie Eilish, adding to a growing series of high-profile disputes involving authors, short sellers and policy critics.

Musk Responds After Billie Eilish Shares Wealth-Allocation Graphic

The latest confrontation began when Eilish reposted a graphic from activist group My Voice, My Choice titled, “Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire, here’s what he could do with it.”

The slides proposed multibillion-dollar allocations to end world hunger, expand global access to clean water, preserve critically endangered species and rebuild conflict-affected regions such as Ukraine, Syria, Gaza and the West Bank. Eilish followed the post with a blunt caption criticizing Musk.

Musk replied on X, writing: “She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed.”

Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package

The dispute comes after shareholders approved Musk’s milestone-tied $1 trillion Tesla pay package, which vests only if Tesla meets a series of aggressive revenue, profit and valuation targets. The package had been opposed by proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis, who urged shareholders to reject it, and the backlash has grown significant enough to spur a political response, with the White House now weighing limits on proxy-advisory firms and major index-fund managers.

Literary Feud Deepens Musk’s String of X Confrontations

The exchange added to a separate viral dispute with novelist Joyce Carol Oates, who earlier this month questioned why Musk rarely posts about “what virtually everyone appreciates,” including nature, books, film, family milestones or everyday interests. She suggested that even the “poorest persons on Twitter” may have access to more beauty and meaning in life than the “most wealthy person in the world.” She also called him “totally uneducated” and “uncultured.”

Musk fired back repeatedly, calling Oates’s claims “demonstrably false.” He described her as “a lazy liar,” “not a good human,” and an “abuser of semicolons,” adding that reading her work was like consuming “laboriously pretentious drivel.”

FSD, AI And Tesla Timelines Back Under Scrutiny

The cultural sparring comes alongside renewed debate over Tesla’s technology roadmap. Short seller Jim Chanos questioned why Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system remains at Level 2 supervised autonomy while rivals, including Mercedes, have secured limited Level 3 approval. Gavin Baker of Atreides Management countered that Tesla’s data scale provides a structural cost advantage, prompting Musk to reply “Exactly” and disclose that the company is building a new AI training system, Cortex 2, for its Optimus humanoid robot program.

Stocktwits Mood Flips Bearish For Tesla

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of November 18 | Source: Stocktwits

Tesla’s stock has risen 1.3% so far in 2025.

