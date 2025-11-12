Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks said he uses one or two AI tools in every meeting to ask science questions, noting he prefers Claude or xAI for their reliable references.

Elon Musk on Tuesday drew attention to Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks’ use of artificial intelligence in daily scientific work, noting that the pharmaceutical executive relies on Grok, the AI model developed by Musk’s company xAI.

Musk’s Post Spotlights Corporate AI Adoption

Musk shared the remark in response to Stripe co-founder John Collison, who had posted highlights from an interview with Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks. In the discussion, Ricks described his approach to keeping up with scientific advances, saying he stays curious, reads medical journals, attends data conferences, and consults scientists regularly.

Ricks added that he now keeps “one or two AIs running every minute of every meeting I’m in” to help him ask science questions, noting he often uses Claude or the xAI for their concise responses and reliable references.

Musk replied to the post, writing on X that it was “cool that David Ricks uses Grok as his daily AI advisor,” referring to xAI’s conversational model integrated with the X platform.

Part of Musk’s Broader Grok Campaign

The post adds to a series of public endorsements and high-profile mentions of Musk’s AI ecosystem. In July, Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Musk on the launch of Grok 4, calling its progress “impressive.” Two months later, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella welcomed Grok 4 to the Azure AI Foundry, highlighting its advanced reasoning capabilities and responsible AI safeguards.

In October, xAI rolled out Grokipedia, an AI-generated encyclopedia powered by Grok that initially experienced brief glitches after launch before stabilizing. Musk described it as “version 0.1” and promised “version 1.0 will be 10x better,” positioning Grokipedia as an open-source, AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia.

Investor Backing For Musk’s AI Vision

Musk’s latest promotion of Grok also comes as Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly reaffirmed his leadership during a pivotal phase of the company’s AI expansion. Investors last week approved Musk’s $1 trillion compensation plan with about 75% support, granting him roughly 25% voting control and cementing confidence in his direction as Tesla pushes deeper into artificial intelligence and robotics.

Wedbush Securities called the result a validation of Musk’s role in what it described as the “AI revolution,” saying the vote opens “the most important phase in Tesla’s history” and boosts its confidence in the company’s outlook.

Tesla AI Chief Praises Musk’s Leadership

Last month, Tesla’s AI lead, Ashok Elluswamy, also emphasized Musk’s influence across AI and robotics. Elluswamy said Tesla is “at a critical juncture” as it evolves into a global leader in robotics, adding that developing large-scale, useful robots requires expertise spanning engineering design, manufacturing, and real-world AI software.

“Elon is, quite likely, the only person on Earth with deep skills and the right instincts across all these domains,” Elluswamy wrote.

Stocktwits Users Show Bearish Mood

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for xAI was ‘bearish’ amid ‘extremely low’ message volume.

XAI sentiment and message volume as of November 11 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said that Musk appears more engaged with xAI at the moment, describing it as the more “fun” venture compared to Tesla’s long-term research focus on robotaxis and robotics.

