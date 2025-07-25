Tesla has a robust power solutions business, whose importance is ever-growing within the company amid sliding EV sales.

Elon Musk once again emphasized the importance of solar energy on the social media platform X on Thursday, following the launch of a home energy plan in Texas by his firm Tesla, in partnership with residential solar firm Sunrun.

“The math is obvious and unequivocal: ~100% of energy over time comes from the Sun. Everything else is a rounding error,” Musk wrote on X. The billionaire has been a vocal advocate of renewable energy and has criticized the Trump administration for ending support for solar projects.

Tesla has a robust power solutions business, whose importance is ever-growing within the company amid faltering sales of electric vehicles. The company said earlier this week that trailing 12-month energy storage deployments achieved their 12th consecutive quarterly record during the previous quarter, despite a decline in revenue in the segment.

The company aims to ramp up production of its Megapack batteries, which, according to its estimates, hold enough power to supply 3,600 homes. It is also increasing its output of smaller Powerwall energy storage units, which residential customers typically use.

The partnership between Sunrun and Tesla aims to offer customers enrolled in Sunrun Flex, which was launched in May, a customized electric retail plan to deliver lower rates and seamless backup power. Additionally, Tesla will offer competitive sellback rates for excess solar energy sent back to the grid.

Musk has previously emphasized the importance of developing utility-scale storage units to support the deployment of renewable energy. Many critics of solar, including the Trump administration, often point out that solar and wind power are unreliable due to their intermittent nature.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Sunrun was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing, while traders were ‘neutral’ about Tesla.

The U.S. solar industry is in a tough spot as the recently passed Republican tax and spending legislation will swiftly eliminate the 30% production incentives currently available to wind and solar projects, while granting tax incentives for fossil fuel production.

Trump has often criticized renewable energy and has stated that the U.S. can meet its energy needs through coal, oil, gas, and nuclear sources. “I don’t want these solar things where they go for miles and they cover up half a mountain that are ugly as hell,” he said in an interview with Fox News last month.

Tesla deployed 9.6 gigawatt-hours of energy storage products in the second quarter, a slight increase from 9.4 gigawatt-hours in the same period last year. However, Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly expects the company to lower its growth outlook for the energy division amid pressures from Trump's trade policy.

