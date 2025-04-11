Read Full Article

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday flagged a potential ulterior motive behind President Donald Trump's decision to pause tariffs for 90 days and called for an investigation.

Sharing a video clip of her speech on the Senate floor, Warren said Trump should be investigated for whether he manipulated the market to benefit his Wall Street donors.

"Did Trump help insiders cash in on his tariff flip-flopping? It sure looks like corruption," she added.

In the video clip, the senator said that Trump was trashing the economy. She said with the president's decision to pause the tariffs, except the baseline 10% rate, there is confusion and chaos.

Referring to Trump's Truth Social post, stating that "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT," sent just ahead of the pause announcement, Warren said it was a message to his "billionaire buddies."

The senator asked, "Was that market manipulation; was it corruption in plain sight?"

"Americans need to know whether President Trump or anyone in his administration manipulated to benefit their donors, all while they were working for the American people, while small businesses and those working families are paying the price," she added.

Warren called upon the Republicans to stop the president or own up the responsibility along with him for the fallout.

"Congress could end the trade war right now by passing my bipartisan resolution… to turn off the fake emergency authority that Donald Trump is using to impose his worldwide and chaotic tariffs," she said.

After a three-day decline following the April 2 announcement, the S&P 500 Index — a broader gauge of market performance soared 9.52% on Wednesday, marking its best one-day gain since Oct. 2008.

Trump-owned Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) shares jumped nearly 22%.

The sweeping tariffs have impacted the stock market. The sell-off has also left Trump's top 10 billionaire donors with over $10 billion in losses, according to estimates by Forbes.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Miriam Adelson, who has significant holdings in Las Vegas Sands and Dallas Mavericks, were the worst hit.

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) also echoed similar outrage. In a post on X, the representative said, "If they planned this from the beginning, like they now claim—that's not leadership. That's market manipulation."

"Think about it: telling your followers to buy low, flipping a major trade policy mid-hearing without telling your own team, then watching the market soar?"

Horsford grilled U.S. Trade Representative Jameison Greer during a hearing on Wednesday after the latter attempted to answer questions about Trump's abrupt decision to suspend tariffs.

