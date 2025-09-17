At 52 weeks, Orforglipron met the primary and all key secondary endpoints across each dose comparison as compared to oral Semaglutide, delivering greater improvements in average blood sugar levels and weight, the company said.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) stated on Wednesday that its oral weight-loss drug was found to be superior to its rival Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) oral Semaglutide in a head-to-head late-stage trial.

The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Lilly’s Orforglipron in 1,698 adults with type 2 diabetes as compared to oral Semaglutide. At 52 weeks, Orforglipron met the primary and all key secondary endpoints across each dose comparison as compared to oral Semaglutide, delivering greater improvements in average blood sugar levels and weight, the company said.

