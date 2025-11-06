Eli Lilly led a Stocktwits poll, with 32% support, ahead of Novo Nordisk, Hims & Hers Health and Viking Therapeutics at 16%.

Lilly and Novo advanced oral obesity drugs while nearing TrumpRx pricing deals to expand Medicare access for Zepbound and Wegovy.

Hims & Hers pursued GLP-1 partnerships, and Viking gained attention for its dual GLP-1/GIP drug VK2735, described by Jefferies as “class-leading.”

Eli Lilly topped a Stocktwits poll asking retail traders which obesity-drug stock they are most bullish on over the next five years, outpacing rival Novo Nordisk as investors weigh fresh policy developments and the next wave of obesity treatments.

The survey of about 3,300 participants showed 32% of votes in favour of Eli Lilly, followed by Novo Nordisk and Hims & Hers Health, tied at 26%, and Viking Therapeutics at 16%. The results come as the world’s biggest drugmakers prepare to expand access to their obesity therapies under an expected U.S. pricing plan, while smaller firms position for partnerships and new launches.

Lilly Leads With New Therapies And Policy Tailwinds

Eli Lilly remains the frontrunner in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, driven by strong demand for its injectable therapies Zepbound and Mounjaro, both of which are based on the active ingredient tirzepatide. Zepbound is approved for adults with obesity or overweight and associated conditions.

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound sales beat market expectations in the third quarter (Q3), raking in over $10 billion combined, while Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy came in below estimates and Ozempic slightly exceeded forecasts (both generating close to $8 billion in sales), CNBC reported.

The company has also completed Phase 3 trials for Orforglipron, a once-daily oral GLP-1 treatment that Lilly said met key regulatory criteria for a priority review submission this quarter. UBS analysts said the oral pill could widen Lilly’s reach in markets where injectable therapies face storage or cost barriers.

In parallel, Lilly and Novo Nordisk are in talks with the U.S. administration under the “TrumpRx” initiative to lower the price of obesity drugs to about $149 per month in exchange for expanded Medicare coverage. The plan would represent the third major pricing agreement between the government and large pharmaceutical firms since September.

Novo Nordisk Ramps Up Obesity Pipeline Amid Profit Pressure

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic, continues to expand its obesity-drug franchise but faces slowing sales growth and pricing challenges. The company lowered its full-year profit and sales forecasts, citing intensifying competition and weaker momentum in GLP-1 revenue.

At the ObesityWeek 2025 conference, Novo presented late-stage data for its oral semaglutide 25 mg formulation, demonstrating significant weight loss and cardiovascular benefits comparable to those of its injectable product, Wegovy.

Novo and Lilly are also in advanced discussions with the U.S. government to include their drugs in the TrumpRx pricing plan. Under the proposal, both companies would offer entry-level doses of Wegovy and Zepbound at about $149 per month for Medicare patients, potentially broadening access but reducing global pricing leverage.

Hims & Hers Expands Access Model With GLP-1 Partnerships

Digital health company Hims & Hers Health has quickly become one of the most-watched newcomers in the obesity drug sector. The company, which offers telehealth-based access to GLP-1 weight-loss medications, said it is in discussions with Novo Nordisk to distribute Wegovy injections and an eventual oral version through its platform once regulatory approval is secured.

Hims & Hers expects to generate about $725 million in annual revenue from its weight-loss business in 2026, supported by new fulfillment and compounding facilities to meet growing demand. The firm’s total subscriber base has risen to nearly 2.5 million, and it continues to expand its range of prescription offerings tied to metabolic and wellness care.

Viking Therapeutics Advances Dual-Action Obesity Drug

Viking is advancing VK2735, a dual GLP-1/GIP agonist being developed in both injectable and oral forms. The company recently began a maintenance dosing trial under its Vanquish program, evaluating weekly and monthly regimens in adults with obesity.

Phase 2 results showed weight loss of up to 15%, with Jefferies describing the data as “class-leading” in the oral drug category. Viking said it plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year to discuss late-stage trial design and expects to file a new drug application for its next obesity candidate targeting the amylin receptor in 2026.

Stocktwits Traders Stay Bullish On GLP-1 Leaders

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Hims & Hers Health amid ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ message volume, while sentiment for Viking Therapeutics was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

So far this year, Eli Lilly is up 21%, Hims & Hers Health has gained 81%, while Novo Nordisk is down 43% and Viking Therapeutics has slipped 9%.

A Stocktwits user said Viking’s new VK-2735 data showed rapid, dose-dependent weight loss and metabolic improvements, suggesting the dual GLP-1/GIP drug could avoid the nausea issues seen with Lilly and Novo. The user called it a “tolerability unlock” and said the upcoming Vanquish-1 trial could set up a true head-to-head test with market leaders.

