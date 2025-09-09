The platform will provide biotech companies access to drug discovery models trained on years of Lilly's research data, the company stated.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Tuesday announced the launch of an artificial intelligence and machine learning platform called Lilly TuneLab.

The platform will provide biotech companies access to drug discovery models trained on years of Lilly's research data, Lilly said, while adding that it includes proprietary data obtained at a cost of over $1 billion. In return for access to the platform, selected biotech partners will contribute training data, which will fuel improvement for the benefit of others in the ecosystem.

