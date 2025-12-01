Patients can buy Zepbound at these prices through the company’s direct-to-consumer platform, LillyDirect.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) on Monday announced a price cut for its blockbuster weight-loss drug, Zepbound, as it looks to match a similar price cut announced by rival Novo Nordisk AS (NVO).

Lilly announced that single-dose vials of Zepbound will now be available starting at $299 per month for the 2.5 milligram dose, down from $349. Patients can buy Zepbound at these prices through the company’s direct-to-consumer platform, LillyDirect.

This comes weeks after Novo Nordisk announced a similar price cut for its obesity and diabetes drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic, respectively.

Eli Lilly shares were down nearly 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

