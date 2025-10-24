TD Cowen raised its price target on Elevance Health to $380 from $330 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating after the insurer’s Q3 earnings.

The firm cited stronger Medicare Advantage expectations offsetting a softer Medicaid outlook that could weigh on 2026 results.

Elevance reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted profit forecast of about $30 per share and expects Medicaid cost pressures to ease gradually through 2027.

The firm noted that the company maintained its FY25 guidance but that FY26 was implied lower versus consensus on a more negative Medicaid (MDCD) outlook, offset by more upbeat Medicare Advantage (MA) expectations.

Earnings Review

Earlier this week, Elevance reported Q3 operating revenue of $50.1 billion, up 12% from a year earlier, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.03.

CEO Gail Boudreaux said the results reflected “disciplined execution” and emphasized the company’s focus on affordability, member experience, and long-term growth.

Medicaid And Cost Outlook

Elevance said on Tuesday it expects elevated medical costs in its Medicaid business to persist into next year and possibly subside only in 2027.

CFO Mark Kaye told analysts the company views 2026 as the low point for Medicaid profitability, with improvement expected through 2027.

The insurer attributed higher costs to increased demand for behavioral health services and weight-loss drugs across its government-backed plans. It also anticipates higher fourth-quarter utilization as members use benefits ahead of changes to Affordable Care Act plans next year.

The expiration of additional premium tax credits in 2026, originally introduced during the pandemic, has added uncertainty to individual plan enrollments. Elevance said it will issue its formal 2026 forecast in January, once there is more clarity on policy renewals.

Stocktwits Users Back Elevance Health

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Elevance Health was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

ELV sentiment and message volume as of October 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said they believed Elevance Health remained a well-managed insurer that would continue to perform strongly even if the broader market corrected.

Another user said it was “time to buy” the stock, expressing a bullish view on Elevance.

Elevance Health’s stock has declined 5% so far in 2025.

