The latest development comes after Echostar agreed to divest a major portion of its wireless spectrum assets to Elon Musk’s SpaceX for $17 billion.

EchoStar Corp. (SATS) has received notice from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that an ongoing regulatory review concerning its 5G service obligations in the United States has officially been closed.

The latest development follows the company's announcement on Monday of a definitive agreement to divest a major portion of its wireless spectrum assets to Elon Musk’s SpaceX in a strategic transaction valued at approximately $17 billion.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<