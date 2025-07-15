Traders are tracking technical signals ahead of earnings in three names showing divergent setups.

With earnings on the horizon, traders are eyeing key chart setups in Bank of Maharashtra, AWL Agri Business, and HDFC Life.

SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma shared his technical take on all three ahead of results.

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra has broken out of a falling wedge pattern and held its ground on the retest, supported by solid trading volume in the ₹48–₹53 range.

The chart shows a bullish trend, with the stock steadily making higher highs and higher lows. Relative strength index (RSI) above 60 confirms strength. Key resistance is at ₹59.19 — a close above could pave the way to ₹69.49. Support sits at ₹52 and ₹44.47.

Sharma sees a bullish bias holding as long as the stock stays above ₹52.

AWL Agri Business

AWL Agri Business attempted a falling wedge breakout but hasn't seen strong follow-through yet.

The trend remains sideways, with resistance at ₹280 and ₹315.50. RSI near 48 is flattening, and volume has been weak. Support is at ₹237.65, and a drop below could retest ₹200.

Sharma says a close above ₹280 with a stronger RSI would flip the outlook bullish.

HDFC Life

HDFC Life has been moving in a rising channel since 2022, but was recently rejected from ₹810.

There’s a bearish RSI divergence, indicating short-term cooling.

If the stock closes below ₹745, it could turn bearish near-term. Key supports are at ₹745.55, ₹720, and ₹688.90.

In summary, Sharma flagged Bank of Maharashtra as the strongest setup going into earnings, while AWL remains in a limbo as its breakout fails to attract buyers, and HDFC Life shows early signs of correction.

