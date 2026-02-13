Dutch Bros rallied in after-hours trading. The move comes even as broader restaurant stocks struggle amid cautious consumer spending.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 29.4% to $443.6 million, compared with Wall Street analysts' expectation of $424.9 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

In late January, Citi said that Dutch Bros has proven its portability across the U.S. and, beyond a multi-year "brand funnel" tailwind.

Dutch Bros’ profit per share jumped to $0.17, from $0.03 a year earlier, while analysts estimated $0.10.

Shares of Dutch Bros soared 13% during overnight trading and were set to break a four-day losing streak on Friday following the company’s revenue and profit topping Wall Street expectations on the back of strong demand for its protein drink offerings, which have attracted Gen Z consumers.

Dutch Bros’ shares have declined 17% so far this year, erasing the entire gains made in 2025. This is in line with several restaurant and coffee chains seeing a downward trend as cautious customers think twice about dining out.

Earnings Snapshot

Dutch Bros has benefited from its rollout of the Dutch Bros CPG platform, where in Creamers, coffee pods, ground coffee, and ready-to-drink offerings are now available in many retail outlets.

In late January, Citi said that Dutch Bros has proven its portability across the U.S. and, beyond a multi-year "brand funnel" tailwind, other key same-store-sales levers are set to add to the investment story over the next 12 to 24 months.

Coffee Wars: Dutch Bros Vs Starbucks

Citi noted that Dutch Bros' on-trend concept is well-positioned to gain market share despite the firm's muted view of the coffee-away-from-home market. On Thursday, Dutch Bros said same-store sales growth is expected to be 3% to 5% in 2026.

In comparison, Starbucks reported its first U.S. comparable sales growth in two years and forecast 3% annual global same-store sales growth in fiscal 2026. The company’s earnings of $0.26 per share were significantly below Street estimates of $0.59 per share.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Dutch Bros jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes on the platform jumped 626%.

A user on Stocktwits said Dutch Bros stock could reach $70 in the near term. This implies a 38% upside to the last closing price of $50.82.

Sentiment on Starbucks was in the ‘bearish’ territory, compared to ‘neutral’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels.

Shares of Starbucks have fallen 14% in the last 12 months, and Dutch Bros’ stock has declined 38% during the same period.

