Among the catalysts for the day are S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing, and auto sales.

Silver stayed volatile as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above 4.27% after Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as Fed chair.

MicroStrategy hinted at more bitcoin buying, while Oracle outlined a $45–$50 billion cloud expansion funding plan.

Disney and Palantir earnings are in focus, while Webull drew attention after sliding to record lows.

U.S. stock futures edged lower late Sunday, opening February under pressure as investors grappled with sharp moves in precious metals while also firming up expectations following the nomination of a new Federal Reserve chair.

As of 8.53 p.m. ET, E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures were down 0.8%, while E-mini S&P 500 futures slipped 0.5%. E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 0.2%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume. Sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Market Drivers

Markets entered the new month still absorbing the shock from last week’s historic commodities sell-off, with silver volatility and shifting interest-rate expectations combining to pressure risk appetite.

Silver, which had climbed more than 100% over the past year, plunged around 30% on Friday in its steepest one-day decline since 1980 as leveraged positions were unwound in a crowded trade. When trading resumed on Monday, silver fell as much as 5% early in the session before steadying near $84.62 an ounce.

Gold also stayed under pressure. Prices slipped 1.4% on Monday to around $4,807 an ounce, extending losses after Friday’s drop.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve. Investors interpreted the nomination as reducing the likelihood of an aggressive rate-cutting cycle, pushing Treasury yields higher.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, said on X that many had noted that January had finished higher three years in a row and then lower three years in a row going back to 2008, adding that the streak ended in 2026, as expected.

Attention also remained on AI after The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Nvidia’s plans to invest as much as $100 billion into OpenAI had stalled, adding to concerns around the scale and sustainability of AI-related spending.

Stocks are coming off a weak end to January. In the prior session, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust fell 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4%.

Trending Stocks To Watch

MicroStrategy (MSTR): Shares drew retail chatter after Executive Chairman Michael Saylor signaled potential additional bitcoin purchases, as the company lifted the dividend on its STRC preferred stock to 11.25% to help fund further accumulation.

Oracle (ORCL): The stock was in focus after Oracle outlined plans to raise $45 billion to $50 billion during calendar year 2026 to fund expansion of its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business.

Walt Disney Company (DIS): Investors are looking ahead to Disney’s fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings, scheduled for release before the opening bell on Monday.

Palantir (PLTR): Shares remained on watch as investors positioned ahead of upcoming earnings on Monday.

Webull (BULL): Shares drew retail attention after sliding to an all-time low on Friday, even as Stocktwits sentiment stayed bullish amid high message volume despite steep year-over-year declines.

Broader Markets

In broader markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose nearly five basis points on Friday to above 4.27%.

Oil prices fell nearly 3%, with Brent crude trading near $67 a barrel and U.S. crude around $63, after comments fromTrump raised hopes of easing tensions with Iran.

Asian markets mostly tracked Wall Street futures lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7%, while South Korea’s benchmark fell 1%. Japan’s Nikkei bucked the regional trend, rising 0.7%, supported by expectations of political stability and stimulus-friendly policies.

