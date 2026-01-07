The Dow futures rose over 0.9%, to reach a new all-time high of 49,704.00.

U.S. stock futures extended their rally in Tuesday’s mid-day trade, with the Dow futures climbing to a record high following a surge in flow into technology and healthcare stocks, overlooking the risk of Venezuela-related geopolitical tensions.

The Dow futures rose over 0.9%, to reach a new all-time high of 49,704.00. The record high comes just a day after the index posted a new all-time intraday high and record close on Monday.

The biggest upside impact on Tuesday came from healthcare and technology stocks.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.48% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.72% and futures of the Russell 2000 index climbed 0.56% in mid-day trading.

Healthcare And Tech Boost

U.S. stocks on Tuesday were bolstered by a climb in healthcare and technology stocks following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) surged nearly 10% after Bank of America Global Research increased its price target on the stock.

Meanwhile, Sandisk (SNDK) rose over 23%. Megacap technology stock Amazon (AMZN) also posted a climb of over 3.8%. Microchip Technology (MCHP) shares climbed over 10% after the company issued higher fiscal third-quarter revenue guidance.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock was also in prime focus on Tuesday, rising about 0.7% on its new autonomous vehicle software launched at the 2026 CES global technology conference.

OneStream, SoFi Technology, and Lockheed Martin were among the other stocks in focus.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.57% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.81% on Tuesday, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.9%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

