While Dow Jones futures climbed 0.56% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.45%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday after the Canadian government rescinded the digital services tax after President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday.

“Today’s announcement will support a resumption of negotiations toward the July 21, 2025, timeline set out at this month’s G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis,” said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, President Trump announced that he will be “terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada,” in a post on Truth Social. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the tax discriminatory against U.S. companies.

While Dow Jones futures climbed 0.56% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures were up 0.64%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index gained 0.47%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) rose 0.51%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.7% on Monday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) declined 0.26% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the Nikkei 225 leading with gains of 0.83%, followed by the Shanghai Composite at 0.59%, and KOSPI at 0.51%.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.88%, while the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declined 1.46%.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): The Trump administration’s “Big Beautiful Bill” will end tax credits for electric vehicles at the end of September, ahead of the timeline proposed by the House.

The Trump administration’s “Big Beautiful Bill” will end tax credits for electric vehicles at the end of September, ahead of the timeline proposed by the House. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC): Stocks of the two big banks were up by nearly 3% in Monday’s pre-market trading session after the Federal Reserve announced on Friday that the companies cleared its annual stress test.

Stocks of the two big banks were up by nearly 3% in Monday’s pre-market trading session after the Federal Reserve announced on Friday that the companies cleared its annual stress test. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE): The Justice Department settled its antitrust case involving HPE’s $14 billion acquisition of Juniper, ahead of a trial scheduled for July 9.

The Justice Department settled its antitrust case involving HPE’s $14 billion acquisition of Juniper, ahead of a trial scheduled for July 9. NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Clean energy stocks sank over 5% in Monday’s pre-market trading session after the Senate proposed a new tax on solar and wind projects.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<