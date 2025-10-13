While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.98% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 1.35%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday after President Donald Trump tempered his China tariff threat, stating that it “will all be fine,” adding that the United States wants to help China, not hurt it.

“Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!” President Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

This followed Trump's threat on Friday of a “massive” increase in tariffs on goods imported from China into the U.S., citing that China had become “hostile” due to its export controls on rare earth elements.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up by 1.35% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 1.87% on Monday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.96%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a negative note, with the Hang Seng index declining the most at 1.65%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 1.41%, KOSPI at 0.73%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.19%.

The Nikkei 225 index was closed for trading on account of Sports Day.

Stocks To Watch

MP Materials Corp. (MP): MP Materials’ shares continued to surge on Monday, soaring nearly 10% in the pre-market session and building on the gains from Friday, following President Trump’s threat that the U.S. would retaliate against China over export controls on rare earth elements.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.