While Dow Jones futures were up 0.03% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.07%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a cautious opening on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gets ready to announce its latest interest rate decision.

Data from the CME FedWatch tool indicates a 94% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut announcement on Wednesday.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures declined 0.1%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.02%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.07% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.08% on Wednesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a largely negative note, with the KOSPI declining the most at 1.06%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.75%, and the Nikkei 225 index at 0.17%.

The Hang Seng index surged 1.86%, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.37%.

Stocks To Watch

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Workday shares surged 8% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after Elliott Investment Management announced a $2 billion investment in the company.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): U.S. tech giants announced a $40 billion investment in the U.K. amid President Donald Trump's visit to the nation.

StubHub Holdings Inc. (STUB): The ticket reseller raised nearly $800 million in its initial public offering (IPO). The stock is set to debut on Wednesday.

GSK Plc. (GSK), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY): The two pharmaceutical giants announced plans to build new plants in the U.S. to mitigate the impact of tariffs partly.

