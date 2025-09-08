While Dow Jones futures gained 0.25% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.25%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday as investors await the crucial inflation print to be released on Wednesday to get better clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction.

While Dow Jones futures gained 0.25% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures surged 0.41%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.25%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.23% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.35% on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note, with the Nikkei 225 index leading with gains of 1.44%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 0.87%, and the KOSPI at 0.45%.

The Shanghai Composite closed 0.37% higher, while the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.22%.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla shares gained more than 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company’s board proposed a new pay plan for its co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Broadcom’s shares continued to rise, gaining more than 1% pre-market on Monday after the company reportedly received a $10 billion AI chip order, which is said to be from OpenAI, and its third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations.

